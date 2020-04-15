Jacob R. Parry of Hawley, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 33.

Born in Pequannock to the late John K. Parry and Christine A. Fluhr, Jacob grew up in Kinnelon and moved to Hawley in 2012. He had worked with his father as a driver for Danabella Foods of Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mayra, on May 6, 2019; his father, John K. Parry on July 16, 2019; and his mother, Christine A. Fluhr on Sept. 25, 2019.

Jacob is survived by his maternal grandmother, Marilyn (Holden) Fluhr of Hawley; his maternal grandfather, Robert E. Fluhr of Hardyston, N.J., and his companion, Sandy; his paternal grandparents, James F. and June (Kennard) Parry of Hartwick, N.Y.; his aunts, Brenda Fluhr of Hawley, Jackie Parry of Laurens, N.Y., and Judy Parry and her wife, Jen Savino, of Tampa, Fla.; his uncles, Richard Fluhr and his wife, Mary, of Ogdensburg, N.J., and Jim Parry of Buffalo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Jacob’s memory to Pike County Humane Society, 186 Lee Road, Shohola, PA 18458.

Due to the government health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Check the Pinkel Funeral Home website (pinkelfuneralhome.com) for updated information.

Private cremation services and funeral arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home.