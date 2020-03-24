Helena Marie Geary (nee Hardy), 84 years old, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born to Floyd and Dorothy Hardy in Franklin, NJ, she has been a lifelong resident of the area.

Helena worked for Morley Shirt Company in Franklin, NJ for many years before retiring in 1985 as well as being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Helena is predeceased by her husband, George Geary (Sept. 2017) and is the devoted mother of Valarie Henderson-Woortman and her husband, Robert of Lafayette Twp., NJ and Alan Henderson and his wife, Lorie of Lafayette Twp., NJ. Loving grandmother of Ashley Woortman-Pepe and her husband, Ryan, Vanessa Henderson Aikens and her husband, Josh and Andrew Henderson and his partner, Aria DePaola, and two great- grandsons Cillian and Hudson Aikens., and her sister Dorothy Ann Ross and her husband of Millis, Massachusetts and a niece and nephew.

Due to government restrictions there will be a private graveside service handled by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to NJ Misfits Canine Rescue, njmisfitsk9rescue@gmail.com would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com