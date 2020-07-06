Gregory J. Sagaas of Pine Island died suddenly doing what he loved, fishing, on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 66 years old.

Born on Oct. 6, 1953, in Teaneck, N.J., he was the son of Olaf Sagaas and Vivian Riviere Sagaas.

He was married to Karen Maher Sagaas, his loving wife of 41 years.

Greg was hardworking and skilled, spending the majority of his career working in carpentry.

He later worked for Lakeland Bank, previously Highland State Bank, where his universal handiness was greatly appreciated. He was known as MacGuyver to some.

Greg enjoyed fishing, gardening, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He had an appreciation for art and science in which he passed along to his children.

He was a loving husband, father, son and brother and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife Karen Maher Sagaas of Pine Island; his children: Shane Sagaas and his wife, Krista Yungman of Belfast, Me., Jacquelyn Claus and her husband, Paul Claus of Middletown and Matthew Sagaas of Pine Island; his siblings: Brian Sagaas and his wife Joanne Sagaas of Vernon, N.J., Steve Sagaas and his wife Pat Sagaas of Paramus, N.J., Marshall Sagaas and his wife Jana Sagaas of Englewood, N.J., Kevin Sagaas of Erma, N.J., and Kristi LaCagnina and her husband John LaCagnina of Milford, Pa.; and five grandchildren: Miles Sagaas, Gabe Sagaas, Avery Sagaas, Elizabeth Claus, and Gavin Claus. He is also survived by brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews and cousins.

Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route 1, Pine Island.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please be patient and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.