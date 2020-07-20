Gary D. Conklin of Hamburg, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Newton Medical Center. He was 67.

Son of the late Francis and Marietta Conklin, he was born and raised in Sussex, N.J. Gary has lived in Sussex County, N.J., all of his life. He had been employed as a machinist for Plastoid in Hamburg for many years.

Gary was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Wantage, N.J., and enjoyed gardening and helping people.

He is survived by his nephew, Kenny VanderMark and his wife, Dayna McCabe of Milford, Pa.; nieces, Kayla VanderMark of Ohio and LeeAnn Novak of Wantage; and their great nieces and nephews, Keegen, Aydan, Emma, Alysha, Amanda, and Brandon.

Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday prior to the funeral service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to New Jersey government restrictions, all attendees are required to wear masks to be permitted into the funeral home building.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help defray the funeral expenses.