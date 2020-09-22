Frances Ann Curtin (nee Geiger) passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland, after a long illness. She was 77.

She was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Richmond Hill to Dorothy and Joseph Geiger. She attended Our Lady of the Cenacle School in Richmond Hill, followed by Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School for girls in Brooklyn; and graduated from St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn.

She married Patrick Curtin on July 2, 1966, and they had three daughters. The family moved to the Middletown area in 1972.

Frances was a dedicated teacher, starting her career at her alma mater Our Lady of the Cenacle School and ending it at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Middletown, where she taught grades 6-8 for 20 years (1980-2000). She was known as a strict educator with her students’ success as top priority. She spent endless hours outside of the classroom doing schoolwork.

She was proud of her own accomplishment of putting herself through college and pushed her students to aim high, too.

Frances was known for her warm beautiful smile and spirit, her generosity and willingness to help others. In New York, she was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Bloomingburg. She kept lifelong friends. She cherished her grandchildren.

Her husband Patrick died in 2006. She also cared for her uncle, Robert Magee, until his death in 2010. She moved to West Virginia in 2012 to be near her daughter Deb, and had been residing in care homes since 2015. She is predeceased by her granddaughter Meagan Anderson.

She is survived by her three daughters: Maureen Curtin of Vernon, N.J.; Jeanne Curtin of Maine; Deborah Hale and husband Phillip of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; seven grandchildren: Ryan Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Melissa Greiser (and husband Dorian), Austin Burtt, Michele Coleman, Makayla Coleman and Jack Hale; and four great-grandchildren. Her brother Joseph Geiger lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, near her two nephews.

Funeral mass was held September 23 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown. Burial was in Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery in Otisville.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home .To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.