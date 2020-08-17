Florence M. Roberts of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Franklin on Oct. 10, 1927, to parents Stephen and Rose (Sluka) Radvansky. She was a lifelong resident of Sussex County growing up in the Rudeville Road section of Hardyston where she attended the nearby Hardyston elementary school. She went on to the Franklin School and in 1945 she completed her high school education where she graduated 3rd in her class with the noted distinction of Mantle Orator. Florence also attended the Hungarian School in Franklin where she learned to speak, read, and write Hungarian. Upon graduation she went to work for the Harry E. Watt agency in Franklin. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Charles A. Roberts and together they purchased a home in Franklin where they raised five sons: Chuck, Steve, Mike, John and Joe. Florence enjoyed a simple life. She liked being at home spending time with family and friends, she always looked forward to a car ride around beautiful Sussex County and stops at the local fruit and vegetable stands to buy local produce. She also enjoyed going to dinner with her family and in particular she enjoyed the holidays, spending time with family and friends to eat and celebrate.

Florence was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, her parents Stephen and Rose, her sisters Elizabeth and Alice and her brother Eugene. She is survived by her beloved children Charles and his wife Diane of Franklin, NJ; Stephen of Franklin, NJ; Michael and his wife Julie of Franklin, NJ; John and his wife Margie of Chester, NY; and Joseph of Franklin, NJ. Florence is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Michael, Kristen, Chip and John; her beloved great grandchildren Kaila, Caz and Winston, and many nieces and nephews and their children and spouses.

Family and friends are invited to say goodbye to Florence at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin, NJ on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with an interment to follow at the North Hardyston Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin. Please see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com for condolences and directions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin.