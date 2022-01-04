Ellen L. Lis of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was 73.

Born in Newark, N.J., on Dec. 3, 1948, to the late Herbert and Mary (Williams) Brown, Ellen has lived in Vernon for 45 years. A loving and devoted homemaker, Ellen had previously worked as a switchboard operator at Action Park. She loved bowling, bingo, and was especially fond of her trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Predeceased by her parents, Ellen is survived by her husband, Charles Lis; daughters, Jacqueline Lis of Vernon and Joanne Houghtaling of Glenwood, N.J.; grandchildren, Zachary Lis and Ryan and Brandon Houghtaling; as well as siblings, Maryanne Brown, Victoria DeFabbi, Dorothy Benenati, and Herbert, Clifford, Ronald, and Robert Brown.

Visitation was held Jan. 4 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).