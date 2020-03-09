Delores M. Marsh

Dolores M. Marsh, age 84, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hackensack Medical Center. Born in Minisink, New York to the late Harold and Edna (Ayers) Snyder, she had lived in Sussex County all of her life. She had been employed as a secretary for the Sussex-Wantage Middle School for over 20 years and retired in 1986. Mrs. Marsh was a member of the Frankford Senior Group and a member of the Sussex County YMCA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Leon E. Marsh in 2014 and her sister, Joan Savacool. Mrs. Marsh is survived by her son, Leon "Mickey" Marsh and his wife Patricia of Fredon; her two daughters, Melinda Marsh and her husband Lowney Mincy of Hamburg and Michelle Slate and her husband John of Wantage; her brother, Robert Snyder and his wife Joann of Florida; her four grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Gavin, and Logan; and her two great grandchildren, Amelia and Tyler and a great grandson to be expected in June.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., Sussex. Interment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.