Constance Irene (McKinley) Moyer Lawes Kasebier went to be with the Lord on Christmas Day of 2021. She was 91.

She passed away at her daughter, Donna Irene McKinley’s, home in Tyrone, Pa. She was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., the daughter of Thomas “Mac” and Irene (Pintz) McKinley.

She had a rich life and outlived three husbands. Married for almost 40 years: first to Theodore Moyer; then to John Lawes Jr.; and finally to Robert Kasebier.

Her greatest joys were her family and the 40 years she spent teaching Sunday school. Her deep faith sustained her throughout her life.

Constance was mostly a homemaker who not only cooked and cleaned her home, but did all the yard work, painting and snow shoveling!

She was creative and helped others throughout her life. She worked at Rite Aid in Hackettstown, N.J., for 10 years.

As a teenager, Constance had a daughter that she was forced to give up for adoption. In her 50s, they were reunited and Gail Connors and husband, Larry, of Neptune City, N.J., have three wonderful daughters, Kim, Aimee and April. Her oldest son is Theodore Moyer and wife, Ann, of Bethel, Pa., and their children, Adam and Carrie; daughter, Donna Irene McKinley of Tyrone, who remained unmarried; and youngest son, John L. Lawes IV and wife, Michele, of Stanhope, N.J.; and their daughter, Kalena.

Constance was preceded in death by her brother, Donald “Mac” McKinley.

A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 4 at Tyrone Church of the Brethren, Tyrone.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the church.

Arrangements are by Derman Funeral Home Inc., Tyrone.