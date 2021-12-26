Connie Marie O’Dell (nee Little) of Vernon Township, N.J., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. She was 86.

Daughter of William and Eva Little in Lafayette Township, N.J., she lived in Hamburg, N.J., before moving to Vernon Township, N.J., 67 years ago. Connie was a charter and life member of the Vernon Township VFW Post # 8441, a member of the Hamburg Baptist Church, and a doting homemaker who took great joy in being home with her family, walks with her husband, canning, garage sales, antiques, and teddy bear collecting. Connie is predeceased by a granddaughter, Alysia Bishop; and eight brothers and sisters.

She is the beloved wife of Eugene “Sam” O’Dell of Vernon Township; devoted mother of William Roy O’Dell of San Antonio, Texas, Vickie Fiedler of Vernon Township, and Barry O’Dell and his significant other, Christine Savage of Budd Lake, N.J.; loving grandmother of Crystal, Jennifer, Kyle and Shannen. Great-grandmother of Jocilyn and Kaden. The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, on Dec. 23, with a memorial service following.

Cremation and burial of cremains at Glenwood Cemetery were private.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.