Carolyn J. Kolakowski of Newton, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton, N.J. She was 79.

Daughter of the late John Zabriskie Sr. and Elizabeth (Bedell) Zabriskie, she was born in Butler, N.J., Dec. 28, 1942.

Carolyn lived in Franklin, N.J., and Hamburg, N.J., for most of her life. She had been employed by Accurate Forming in Hamburg as a line worker before her retirement.

Carolyn enjoyed going out with friends, especially dancing. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Zabriskie, Jr.; and her lifelong companion, Harry Talmadge.

Carolyn is survived by her two sisters, Geneva Mann of West Milford, N.J., and Georgeann Zabriskie of Paupack, Pa.

Private cremation services were arranged by the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.