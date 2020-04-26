Carolyn Ann Gundling passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Forest Manor Health Care Center in Hope. She was 78.

Born in the Bronx to the late Harry and Phyllis (Cahill) Lucas, Carolyn had lived in Garfield and Ogdensburg, N.J., for many years before settling in Hope, N.J., two years ago.

She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Lucas; son-in-law, James DeLac; and great-granddaughter, Amber DeLac.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Barbara Delac of Ogdensburg; grandchildren, Michele, Dennis and his wife, Danielle, and Kevin Delac and his wife, Debbie; great-grandchildren, Anthony Tufano, Matthew, Jason, Joseph, Victoria, Skylar, and Cheyenne Delac; great-great grandchildren, Natyleigh, McKenna, Athena, and Preston; as well as her brother, Paul J. Lucas, and his husband, Douglas Meima, of Butler, N.J.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. 07416. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.