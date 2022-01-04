Brian Edward Fitzpatrick of Sparta, N.J., entered into eternal life on Christmas morning after a short illness. He was 78.

Born and raised in a proud Irish Catholic family in The Bronx, N.Y., he was one of five children of John and Catherine. He was so proud of his heritage that he became an official Irish citizen in 1999.

A graduate of Baruch College, Brian specialized in business and graduated with honors in 1965. Shortly after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Following discharge, Brian met his future wife, Kathleen, at General Motors, where they both worked. They married in 1972 and settled in Lake Mohawk in 1975 to raise their family.

He is survived by his siblings, Catherine, Brendan, and Lawrence. He leaves behind his wife, Kathleen; sons, Brian and James; daughter, Kara; daughter-in-law, Kelly; and his beloved grandchildren, Chloe and Brian.

Visitation was held Dec. 30 at Goble Funeral Home, Sparta. A funeral mass was celebrated Dec. 31 at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, Sparta, with interment following at Sparta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.