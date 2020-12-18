Brian Berner of Hardyston Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 50.

Brian, a loving husband and father of three, was at home surrounded by his immediate and extended family.

Son of William and Randi Berner, he was born on Oct. 23, 1970, in Dover, N.J.

He was a graduate of County College of Morris and was owner of Berner Construction. On June 1, 1996, he married Stephanie. They have two sons, Bradon and Ethan, and one daughter, Ava.

Brian was a loving son, husband, father, brother and friend. He was a man of faith who was kind, compassionate, loyal, and was beloved by many. He put others before himself, and he found the greatest joy being with the ones he loved. Brian will always be remembered for his good nature and desire to welcome anyone into his home. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those whom he touched in life.

Brian is survived by his parents, Bill and Randi Berner; his beloved wife, Stephanie; his three children; his brother, Mark Berner; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Derek and Paige Barr, David and Heather Veloz, Ryan and Rochelle Baitzel; his mother- and father-in-law, Herb and Marilyn Barr; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at gofundme.com/f/nwwgsu-brians-medical-expenses.