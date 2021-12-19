Barbara Ann (Stoll) Gibson of Wantage, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. She was 84.

Daughter of the late Francis and Loretta (Westdyke) Stoll, she was born Feb. 6, 1937, in Sussex, N.J.

Barbara grew up on the family farm in Mt. Salem. She was a lifelong resident of Wantage. As a girl, she loved riding her favorite horse, Boots.

A former bus driver for over 30 years, Barbara took pride in having transported several generations for the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education. She especially enjoyed the many, many class trips and teaching kindergartners how to wink.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard F. “Hoot” Gibson; brother, Brian F. Stoll; and sons-in-law, Richard VanderWiele and Laurence Koch.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Anne Gibson-VanderWiele, Theresa Koch, Mary Wilson and her husband, Carl, and Kathryn Gumpy and husband, Edward; grandchildren, Michael Cunico and his wife, Marlene, Adam Cunico and his fiancé, Kelcey Keith, Cole Wilson and his wife, Kelsey, Morgan Wilson, Damon Wilson and his girlfriend, Talia Morinelli, and Logan Gumpy; great-grandchildren, Marcie, Mayla, Adyson, Kynlie, and Ezra; and her best friend of 70 years, Barbara Lee Mericle.

Graveside services are private and under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Salem Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 396, Unionville, NY 10988.