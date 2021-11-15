Arthur J. Crum of Franklin, N.J., died peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. He was 72.

He was born in Paterson, N.J., to the late John and Laura Jean (Kinney) Crum. Arthur grew up in West Milford, N.J., and moved to Franklin over 40 years ago.

Arthur is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the U.S. Army with distinction.

Arthur volunteered as an EMT on the WV First Aid Squad in Franklin. He was a self-employed building contractor of Crum Construction. Arthur was a member of VFW Post 8096, Butler, N.J., and proudly marched, in uniform, in numerous parades. He also enjoyed the outdoors and fishing with family and friends.

Arthur is survived by his son Jason T. Crum, daughter Jennifer (Wilhelmy) Tully; grandchildren, Shane and Kyle; his sisters, Linda Teets of New Bern, N.C., and Donna Nick of Kinnelon, N.J;. as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arthur was predeceased by his beloved wife, Charlene E. Crum (Aug. 2020); his son Arthur John Crum Jr. (Jan. 2020), brother Thomas J. Crum, and parents, John and Laura Jean.

Arthur’s Celebration of Life will be posted at a later date. To donate to Arthur’s Memorial, visit gofund.me/e34ef1eb.

Private cremation services are by Direct Cremations LLC, Oradell, N.J.