Arlene (Vogel) Lott passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in South Carolina, where she was staying near her son, Don. She was 89.

Arlene was born on May 7, 1932, in Paterson, N.J., to the late Joseph C. Vogel and Anna (DeYoung) Vogel. She graduated from Ramsey High School and worked as a dental assistant in Paterson efore marrying Donald E. Lott on Oct. 28, 1950. Mrs. Lott joined him on the Lott family dairy farm in Wantage, N.J., where she lived and worked with her husband, until their retirement in 1993.

She and her husband, moved to Ashland, Ohio, and resided there until the fall of 2020, when they moved to South Carolina. Her best friend and husband, of 70 years, Donald, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021.

Beside her parents, Mrs. Lott was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, Joseph, and Robert Vogel, and her sister, Ann (Vogel) Webb.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Lott) Eick and her husband, Bryan, Donald Lott and his wife, Patty, Gerald Lott and his wife, Gale, and John Lott and his wife, Brenda; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Inurnment at Clove Cemetery will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.