Andrey M. Pochtar of Franklin, N.J., passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. He was 59.

Born to Michael and Ludmyla Pochtar in East Orange, N.J., he has lived in Franklin for several years.

Andrey worked as a field service engineer for Komline-Sanderson in Peapack, N.J., since December 1992.

He was predeceased by his father.

Andrey is the beloved son of Ludmyla Pochtar; and dear brother of Anna Marie Pochtar-Galakis and her husband, Nick, of Fanwood, N.J.

Andrey enjoyed traveling, hiking, and working on cars. The family kindly requests that you keep Andrey in your prayers.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin.