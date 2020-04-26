Alton R. Griffin Sr., of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Newton Medical Center. He was 57.

Born in Navasota, Texas, to the late Warren Byrd and Ruby Woods, Alton had lived in Texas before moving to Sussex County.

He was a CDL Driver and had been employed by Ronnie Smith Trucking in Pocono Summit, Pa. Alton was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Eva E. (Babcock); sons, Eric Addison of Franklin and Alton Jr. of Florida; daughters, Miesha Addison of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Amy Griffin of Franklin; brothers, Darnell Griffin, Charles Woods, Alfred Woods, and Lionel Griffin; and six grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.