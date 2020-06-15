J. Alexander (“Alex”) Graziano of Newton, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was 28.

Son of John Graziano and Bridgette Kelson, Alex was born on May 6, 1992, in Newton.

Alex was a new barber at the A Cut Above Sparta’s Barber Shop, eager to begin his career in which he had shown much promise. He had graduated from school in May 2020. Alex was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys, an avid gamer, and a talented bass guitarist.

Alex is survived by his sons, James and Dominick; parents, John Graziano and Bridgette Kelson; and siblings, Terrence Herbert of New Jersey, Nicholas Graziano and his wife, Denise, of New York, Rachel Graziano of Newton, and Joseph Graziano of Maryland; as well as his nephew, William Jr., and many other loved ones.

Relatives and friends were received on June 13, followed by a prayer service, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin, N.J.