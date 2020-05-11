Michael Edward Sparling of Lafayette, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 61.

Michael was born in Newton, N.J., and was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He is a graduate of High Point High School.

He worked for 25 years as a wood carver for Specialty Furniture Company in Pennsylvania. He was an avid hiker and loved woodworking. Michael was a loving son, brother, and cousin and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his father, Edward A. Sparling; sister, Susan Cloud and her husband, Jim; and cousins, Bill, Barton, Bradley, Bonnie, Bruce, Pat, Bob, Frank, and Andy.Interment was held privately at the Frankford Plains Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, Branchville, N.J.