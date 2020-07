Hamburg. John Yanish, a former mayor of Hamburg and a 70-year-member of the Hamburg Fire Department, with his caregiver, Helen, of Visiting Angels on the occasion of his 100th birthday. A car parade with the fire department was held in his honor on July 1. Yanish is also a World War II Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 132 for more than 70 years. He served as the Franklin Post’s commander in 1955. (Photo provided)