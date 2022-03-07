Joan Rose Nye (nee Futko) of Glenwood, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old.

Born to Albert and Rose Futko, two first-generation Slovakians, Joan grew up on 82nd Street on the Upper East Side of New York City. After graduating from Julia Richman High School, Joan began her 17-year career at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. She started work as a typist and diligently worked her way up to the position of an underwriter assistant.

In 1968, Joan married Grant Nye and moved for a short time to Little Falls, N.J., where they had their first son, Robert Nye. In 1971, Joan, Grant, and Robert moved to the Glenwood section of Vernon Twp. N.J., where Joan and Grant had their second son, Thomas.

In Vernon, Joan raised two successful sons, managed the household, started a second career, volunteered extensively, and reveled in country living. She worked in the Vernon Twp. School District for roughly 20 years and was a devout parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, where she volunteered for more than two decades.

Joan is predeceased by her husband, Grant Wiliam Nye (2017). She is the devoted mother of Robert Grant Nye (wife Barbara) of Wantage Twp., NJ, and Thomas Grant Nye (wife Susan) of Ardmore, Pa. She is the loving grandmother of Robert, Brian, Ashlyn, Claudia, Thomas, and Juliana.

The viewing and Mass of Christian Burial were held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Vernon Twp., N.J. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Joan’s name (P.O. Box 705, McAfee, NJ 07428).