Jacqueline A. Cloke-Soules of Sussex, N.J, peacefully passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Alpha 1 Anti-Trypsin Deficiency. She was 64.

Born in Sussex to the late William Cloke and Marjorie (Dinter) Cloke, Jackie lived in Sussex County all of her life. She was retired from the title insurance business.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Terry Soules; her devoted daughters, Lori Ann Kunz and her husband Vincent of Castle Rock, Colorado, Linda Marie Bazylevich and her husband Chris of Wantage, and Melanie Ray and her husband, Jon, of Germany; her dear brother, William “Bill” A. Cloke of Wantage; her dear sister, Melicent D’Amore of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and her daughter, Leigh Ann Gagnon; and her cherished grandchildren, Jonathan, Sophie, Vincent, and Vanian.

Memorial services were held Jan. 27. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements were by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.