Doris Jane Kalafut (nee Nystrand) of Franklin, N.J., went to the arms of her Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was 92.

Daughter of Daisy May and John Nystrand Sr., she was born on Sept. 29, 1927.

Doris was a registered nurse most all of her life before retiring. She worked at Sparta Medical along side Dr. Powers for many years as his nurse and created a bond with all patients. The doctors who took over his practice still this day remember and ask about Doris.

Afterward, she joined the staff at Andover Subacute in Andover in the same nursing capacity. She loved and took care of her residents with dignity and the utmost care, as it was so important to her.

She loved spending time with family, gardening, and was an excellent cook. She was known so well for her many delightful recipes which were shared by all.

No one could ask for a more loving, caring and beautiful person as Doris, who took care of everyone that came across her path in life.

She was predeceased by her brothers, J. Albert (Doris) Nystrand and Bob (Mamie) Nystrand; and sisters, Gladys (Mack) Rosenkrans and Harriet (Bob) Washer.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Suzanne Kalafut of Staten Island, N.Y.; brothers, Michael (Cheryl) Kalafut and Patrick Kalafut, both of Franklin, and Timothy (Yulandia) Kalafut of Deltona, Florida; her beloved grandchildren, Sargent Anthony Zavala with great-grandchildren Julia and Addison; Matthew (Marci) Zavala with great-grandchild Jackson; and Patricia Kalafut with great-grandchild, Adrianna; plus many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were made by Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, N.J. Due to government health restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.