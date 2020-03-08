Mitzvah Sunday

On Sunday, March 1, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) spent the afternoon with the North Jersey Jewish community at the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey’s annual “Super Sunday.” The event kicks off the Federation’s “March Mitzvah Madness,” a month of service activities benefiting the community.



“It’s always inspiring to see people so committed to serving our community,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5). “I want to thank the Federation for supporting volunteering, community service, and great causes to benefit the most deserving among us. It is that spirit of giving that makes North Jersey such a special place to live.”