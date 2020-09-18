Today’s Eric Trump rally in Milford may include Dimmick Inn stop

Milford. The Make America Great Again! Event with Eric Trump will be held this evening, Sept. 18, at Superior Laminating, 524 Route 6 & 209, Milford. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will start at 6 p.m.

The Dimmick Inn in Milford Borough, 101 East Harford St., told the Courier today that Eric Trump might make a stop there at 3 p.m., but could not guarantee this will happen. Luhr’s Hardware, at 300 West Harford St., was not able to confirm a rumor that a stop would be made there as well, only that they’d heard the same rumor. Eric Trump is the son of President Donald Trump.

Participants may register for up to two tickets per mobile number. All tickets are subject to first come, first served basis. Milford Township Supervisor Gary Williams said the township does not require permits for public gatherings. “We try to stay out of political stuff,” he told The Courier. Supervisor Rachel Hendricks said in an email, “I understand Eric Trump will be back Columbus Day weekend for the Rod of Iron Festival at Kahr Arms (in Newfoundland), where they’re expecting 7-9K people I’m told.”

A disclaimer at the bottom of event’s registration page states, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.” For more information visit bit.ly/3iFn6ZT.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the current location of the event.