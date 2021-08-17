Sip New York’s original cider at the Black Dirt Beer Bash

The best local brews and hard ciders join forces September 18th at Dirt magazine’s Black Dirt Beer Bash, a one day event at Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center complete with unlimited tastings and live music.

Doc’s Hard Cider, which is produced by Warwick Winery, will be serving their crisp ciders at the event.

Head cider maker Cooper Graney takes pride in his work; he’s been involved with Doc’s since he was just 15 years old. Back in the day, one of the cidery’s owners, Jason Grizanti, would pick Graney up after school and drive him to work. What began as stocking shelves and sweeping floors evolved into production and packaging of cider. Captivated by the cider making process, Graney attended Virginia Tech to major in food science and technology. After graduating in 2007, he moved back to Warwick and was promoted to the head cider maker position at Doc’s.

“Expressing creativity through my work is the most fulfilling part of the job,” said Graney.

Doc’s cider makers are always working on new ways to wow their customers. Their latest creation is a bourbon barrel-aged sour cherry hard cider, which is coming out this fall and features seasonal notes of cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla.

“All hard ciders could taste the same if everybody did the same thing,” added Graney. “Different apples, fermentation methods and flavor combinations allow you to create a product that is uniquely yours.”



One of the keystones of Doc’s Hard Cider is that all of the ingredients are from local New York farms to feature the freshest ingredients, and support other other local businesses.

Check out Doc’s Hard Cider at the Black Dirt Beer Bash. Tickets are on sale now at blackdirtbeerbash.com