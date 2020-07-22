$!How to make the most of Summer 2020

It’s staycation season—and everyone’s turning to Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio to make their backyards feel less like home, and more like paradise.

Sussex County residents have been turning to the local supply store for everything from mulch and pavers to fire pit kits, outdoor kitchens, and materials to build retaining walls.

Why?

The pros at Athenia, which has been located on route 23 since the ‘80s, have a level of expertise—and customer service—that just can’t be matched.

“Awesome experience, the staff knows the product and what’s best for your project. Pricing is the best around and far better than the big box stores,” says recent customer Travis B. “The guys in the yard carefully help load your vehicle and are very friendly. They have earned a customer for life!”

Here are a few of the most popular backyard additions Sussex County residents have been making this summer with help from Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio:

1. Firepits, waterfalls, or both: