Hardyston. Hardyston Township will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, June 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for those 18 and older at teh Municipal Building, 149 Wheatsworth Road.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The clinic will be open to walk-ins and no appointment will be necessary.

For free transportation, call Skylands Ride at 973-579-0480.