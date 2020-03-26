Free sanitization service for first responders and medical professionals at Elite Automotive

In response to the current coronavirus pandemic, Elite Automotive in Byram, NJ rolled out special offers on ventilation system sanitization.

“We are doing this as a community service, helping out how we can,” says Elite Automotive manager Sue Hegert.

As a thank you to those facing the crisis head-on, the deal is 100% free for medical professionals and first responders. The service features a full sanitization of the car’s ventilation system via a specialized ozone treatment that kills all mold spores and bacteria, while eliminating odor. This extensive disinfecting process ensures clean air is being circulated throughout the vehicle, and takes about two hours. On top of the cleaning, Elite Automotive’s pros will also be checking the vehicle's cabin air filters. The only potential cost associated with this service would be a new filter—and only if it ends up needing to be replaced.

This package is available for everyone else at a minimal cost.

“We will be offering the same service to all other customers at a nominal fee,” adds Hegert. “No profit will be made.”