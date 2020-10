Readers who identified themselves as Delores McDonough of Lafayette; Jodie Mix of Stockholm; Brian Glynn Jr., Jeffrey S. Riker, and David Cole, all of Franklin; Vicki Campbell of Hamburg; Burt C. Wyman, III, of Barry Lakes; Debbie Roberts of Oak Ridge; Debra Lennon of Wantage; AnnaRose Fedish of Lafayette all knew last week’s photo was of the Gingerbread Castle in Hamburg.