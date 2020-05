Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Ogdensburg? clue.

“That is our beloved town’s historic landmark The Backwards Tunnel on Cork Hill Road!” write Tracy, Krista, Earl, John, Earl, and Randi Lyn Hornyak of Ogdensburg.

That’s the one! Others to get it right are Jonathan Gellatly of Ogdensburg (“The Bridge By The Sterling Mine”) and Brian Glynn Jr. of Franklin.

Thank you for playing along.