Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Ogdensburg? clue.

“That is the base of the sign in the parking area, with the kids play area in the back of it, at Roe’s Country Day Care,” writes Earl N. Hornyak of Ogdensburg.

Correct! Others to get it right are Tracy L. Merwede and Jonathan Gellatly, both of Ogdensburg.

Thank you for playing along.