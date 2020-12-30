Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Ogdensburg? clue.

Earl N. Hornyak of Ogdensburg gives the correct answer with some background: “That is the top part of the Dunkin’ Donuts building in Ogdensburg. The building used to be Cameron’s pizza, Donny’s pizza, Hardy’s pizza (the best), and a gas station before that!”

Others to get it right are Dylan Musella and Tracy Merwede of Ogdensburg and Pamela Perler of Hamburg.

Dylan Musella also gave the correct answer to the previous week’s clue, Blue Ridge Lumber, which arrived a bit late for our early holiday deadline.

Thank you for playing along.