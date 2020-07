Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Ogdensburg? clue.

Pamela Perler of Hamburg writes: “Firewood for sale outside Harry’s Convenience Store, 27 Main St., Ogdensburg.”

Other readers to nail it are Burt C. Wyman of Barry Lakes, Jonathan Gellatly of Ogdensburg, and David Cole of Franklin.

Thank you for playing along.