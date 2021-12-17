Congratulations to Earl Hornyak of Ogdensburg, the only reader who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Ogdensburg? clue.

“In Ogdensburg it is the fence by the basketball court at the ballfield area by the firehouse,” he writes, correctly.

Now, time for a bit of an odd one. This next clue may be found in Oak Ridge. Perhaps you’ve noticed this hornets’ nest hanging over a road on your travels there? If you think you know where it is, visit advertisernewssouth.com and click on the Fun & Games tab at the top of the page.

Thanks for playing!