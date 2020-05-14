Congratulations to the readers who knew where to find the detail in last week's Where in Ogdensburg? clue.

Danielle Weiss has a personal connection. "This location in Ogdensburg is the Veterans Memorial at Heater's Pond!" she writes. "Unfortunately, the memorial service they do every year has been canceled due to COVID-19. But The pond will always hold a special place in my heart, I learned how to swim here, I would take fishing trips with my family, and sometimes I would just go to look at the beauty."

Others to get it right are Pamela Perler of Hamburg; David Cole of Franklin; and Earl Hornyak, Nancy Dolan, William Bodle, and John and Krista Hornyak of Ogdensburg.

Thank you for playing along.