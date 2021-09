Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Oak Ridge? clue.

“That is the entrance to the CVS on Berkshire Valley Rd in Oak Ridge!” writes Jody Tanis of Oak Ridge.

That’s the one! Other readers to get the answer right are Debbie Roberts, Debbie Crum, and Gabrielle Dyl, all of Oak Ridge. Good job.

Thank you for playing along.