Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Oak Ridge? clue.

“This is a most beautiful statue of Jesus in the parking lot of St. Thomas the Apostle in Oak Ridge,” writes Lynn Russell of Oak Ridge.

That’s the one! Others to get it right are Elizabeth Schneider, Alicia Gartland, Pamela Perler, Elzbieta Bialy, Burt C. Wyman, Debbie Roberts, Lacey Boyd, Janet Brunke, Michelle Cooper, Jody A. Tanis, and Patricia Barrett.

Thank you for playing along.