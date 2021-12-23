Where in Oak Ridge?

Readers exhibited impressive observational skills in identifying the natural detail in last week’s Oak Ridge? clue.

“Hornet’s nest on Oak Ridge Rd. at corner of Reservoir Rd. by dam spillway,” writes Joseph Conlon Sr. of Oak Ridge.

“The portion of the road visible in the shot is west-bound Berkshire Valley Rd.,” adds Jody Tanis of Oak Ridge.

And best of all...

“There are 2 or 3 more hornets nests hanging over the road while continuing along Berkshire Valley Road to Route 15,” writes Debbie Crum of Oak Ridge. Some more nests to notice!

Debbie Roberts of Oak Ridge, Maria R. Orlowicz of Stockholm, and Andrew DeKorte of Newfoundland also knew where to find the intriguing detail.

Thank you for playing along.