Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Oak Ridge? clue.

Jody Tanis of Oak Ridge writes that it’s “the “Avenue of Heroes, Jefferson Township Municipal Building, Weldon Road.”

“Municipal Building Complex on Weldon Road where I used to work but now retired!” writes Barbara Shepherd of Oak Ridge.

Correct! Others to get it right are

Fay Woomer, Debbie Roberts, Debbie Crum, Thomas Grieves, Lisa Mylod, and Karen DeMiceli, all of Oak Ridge; Janet Brunke of Stockholm; and Jay Dunham of Jefferson of Jefferson Township.

And kudos to Jonathan Gellatly, whose answer to the previous week’s clue, “Michael’s Jewelers Franklin New Jersey,” was submitted just after that edition to went to press.

Thank you for playing along.