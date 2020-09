Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Hardyston? clue.

Brian Glynn writes, “Hardyston Middle School Weathsworth Rd Hardyston NJ.”

Go to the head of the class! Also to get it right are Elaine DePue of Franklin, Jonathan Gellatly of Ogdensburg, and Pamela Perler of Hamburg.

Thank you for playing along.