Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week's Where in Hamburg? clue.

"Athenia Mason Supply (formerly Route 23 Patio and Mason Supply)" writes Donna Weatherwalks of Stockholm, correctly.

Also to get it right are David Cole of Franklin; Pamela Perler, Frank Miskar, and Thomas Vogel of Hamburg; and David Conklin and Kennet Augustin of Lafayette. Good job.

Thank you for playing along.