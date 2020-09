Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Hamburg? clue.

“The answer to the clue is Hot Bagels located on Route 23 South/North in the Governor Haines Plaza, Hamburg, NJ,” writes Tamasha Funicelli of Hamburg

Pamela Perler of Hamburg writes, “Hamburg Hot Bagels voted #1 in Sussex County.”

Others to get the answer right are David Cole of Franklin and Steven Scriffiano of Hardyston.

Thank you for playing along.