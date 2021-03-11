Congratulations to readers who knew where to find last week’s Where in Franklin? clue.

“Postas Barber Shop located on the corner of Mabie Street and Rutherford Ave,” writes Elaine DePue of Franklin, correctly.

Others to get it right are Rebecca Franek of Ogdensburg, Brian Glynn Jr. of Franklin, and Noel Phillips and Kris Wosneski of Hamburg.

Our apologies to the following readers, who correctly identified the previous week’s clue as the Ogdensburg School but were left out last week: Brian Glynn Jr. and David Cole of Franklin, and Jonathan Gellatly of Ogdensburg.

Thank you for playing along.