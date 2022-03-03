Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Franklin? clue.

“Entrance to the Franklin Pond Park Area, another project completed by the Franklin Fire Department, Chairman was Robert E. Littell, Co-Chairman Jack Carroll and Louis Kulsar,” wrote Ex-Chief Leonard Helmstetter II of Franklin, providing some good local history with his correct answer.

Jonathan Gellatly of Ogdensburg, Phil Dressner of Hamburg, and David Cole of Franklin also knew where to find the answer.

Thank you for playing along.