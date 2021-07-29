Where in Franklin?

Congratulations to Earl Hornyak of Ogdensburg, the only reader to correctly identify the detail in last week’s clue. He writes: “This week is the Franklin Library. Hopefully I submitted on time! I am often too late. Ha ha. I knew the previous edition pictures were the quarry entrance and new playground by the pond, but late again. I enjoy the contest challenge. Thank you for doing it. :)”

Right on time this week! And a shout-out to Jonathan Gellatly, the other readers who came through a tad late with their answer to the previous week’s clue, the Braen Quarry in Franklin.

Thank you for playing along.