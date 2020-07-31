Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s “Where in Franklin?” clue.

Elaine DePue of Franklin gives the complete, official name: “Senator Robert Littell Bridge in Franklin.”

Diane Deininger of Franklin and Burt C. Wyman of Barry Lakes call it “Franklin Viaduct.”

Earl Hornyak of Ogdensburg and Noel Phillips of Hamburg call it “the bridge over the railroad tracks.”

David Cole of Franklin writes: “Initially, this looked like the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, but after using all of my lifelines, I knew that I would have been wrong. My final answer is the Robert Littell Bridge.”

And your final answer is on the money. Good job everybody.

Thank you for playing along.