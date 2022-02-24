Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Franklin? clue.

The detail in last week’s Where in Franklin? clue is called different names but was widely recognized by our readers.

“It’s the Robert Littell Memorial bridge on North Church Road better known as the viaduct by locals,” writes Brian Glynn Jr. of Franklin.

Spot on. Others to get the answer right are Ex-Chief Leonard Helmstetter II, Marie Hughes, David Cole, Jennifer Giuliano, and Sandi Juliano of Franklin; Denise Frapaul of Wantage; Jody Tanis, Kenneth Kruppo, and Debbie Roberts of Oak Ridge; Kim Tavis and Pamela Perler of Hamburg; and Janet Brunke of Stockholm. Many close observers in the community!

Thank you for playing along.